Says Momen on train fire

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday said they will leave no stone unturned to identify the perpetrators who set fire to a moving train on Friday night.

"Each and everyone will be brought to justice," he said in a statement. He also termed the incident a crime against humanity.

Momen said this blatant attempt to instill fear and panic among the people is against the spirit of democracy and the enthusiastic participation of Bangladeshi citizens in the upcoming election.

When people of Bangladesh are eagerly preparing for a festive national election, a horrifying act of arson took place last evening, when the Benapole Express train was intentionally set on fire by miscreants, Momen observed.

"This reprehensible incident, undoubtedly orchestrated by those with malicious intent, strikes at the very heart of our democratic values," Momen said.

"The timing of this tragedy, just before the election scheduled for January 7, 2024, shows an absolute intention to hinder the festivity, safety and security of the democratic processes of the country," he said.