'Creating chaos on Dhaka-Tangail highway': Six workers detained in Gazipur

Six workers in Gazipur's Kaliakair area were detained this afternoon in connection with chaos and unrest in the Ashulia Industrial Area.

Nitai Chandra Das, inspector of Gazipur Industrial Police, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Workers of a food factory in the Mouchak area of ​​Kaliakair upazila, began protesting this morning, demanding wage hike and attendance bonuses.

The protesters blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway for about half an hour, reports our correspondent.

Later, police and army intervened, dispersed the protesters, and detained six individuals on charges of causing disorder.

The workers were reportedly demonstrating for a 12-point demand, which included a minimum wage of Tk 12,500, an attendance bonus of Tk 800, and provisions for general and annual leave.

Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Pal of Gazipur Traffic Police told The Daily Star that workers' protests also blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway from the morning.