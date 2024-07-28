Crackdown on violence: Over 8,000 held in 10 days

726 arrested in 36hrs; students detained despite promise of not being harassed

At least 726 more people were arrested in the capital and elsewhere in the 36 hours till 6:00pm yesterday as the nationwide crackdown against protesters and opposition parties continues.

They were arrested in cases filed over the recent violence across the country.

Over 8,000 people, including many BNP and Jamaat leaders, were arrested in 553 cases in 42 districts, including Dhaka, over the last 10 days.

Of them, 5,514 people were held outside the capital.

So far, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested 2,536 people in 207 cases filed with different police stations over violence, vandalism, and arson at government establishments and other places, said said KN Roy Niyati, additional deputy commissioner (media) of DMP.

Of them, 252 were arrested yesterday, he added.

According to court documents, 153 people, including several BNP and Jamaat leaders, were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka, in 51 cases yesterday.

Between 6:00am Thursday and 6:00pm yesterday, 466 people were arrested in 35 districts.

Of them, six were arrested in Thakurgaon; one in Madaripur; one in Dinajpur; 17 in Rangpur; six in Feni; 34 in Gazipur; four in Sylhet; 10 in Tangail; 29 in Rajshahi; 16 in Bogura; 50 in Narsingdi; three in Gaibandha; four in Barguna; 51 in Narayanganj; nine in Joypurhat; seven in Khulna; two in Jamalpur; 33 in Pabna; five in Kushtia; eight in Mymensingh; 15 in Kishoreganj; seven in Netrokona; one in Satkhira; six in Cox's Bazar; 12 in Naogaon; 17 in Cumilla; five in Natore; two in Panchagarh; 61 in Chattogram; 14 in Chandpur; one in Chuadanga; three in Meherpur; three in Jhenaidah; 10 in Savar and 13 in Barishal.

Rab yesterday morning said they have so far arrested 290 people across the country, including 71 in Dhaka, since July 18 in connection with the violence.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Metropolitan and the district police arrested 847 people, including BNP-Jamaat men, till yesterday, according to police.

In Narayanganj, two new cases of violence, vandalism and arson were filed yesterday.

With these, the total number of cases in five police stations of the district stands at 24 and the number of arrestees has reached 487.

In Gazipur, at least 396 people were arrested over the same 36-hour period.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court yesterday placed three people, including BNP's Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie on a seven-day remand each in a case filed over vandalising the Bangladesh Television centre in Rampura on July 18.

Mohammad Yasin Shikder, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police and the case's investigating officer, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

Five others were remanded in connection with a case over the vandalism carried out at the Mirpur-10 Metro Rail Station. According to the case documents, some 5,000-6,000 people attacked the station between 4:30pm and 7:30pm on July 19, resulting in damages worth Tk 500 crore.

STUDENTS BEING ARRESTED

Despite government officials' saying that students will not be harassed during the crackdown on perpetrators of the recent violence and sabotage centring the quota reform movement, hundreds of students have been implicated in separated cases filed across the country.

As of yesterday, at least 62 students in seven districts have been arrested, with dozens of others also accused in the cases.

In Narsingdi, at least 34 students were arrested over the last week.

Among them, 19 are madrasa students, and 15 are students from different schools, colleges, and universities. The students' lawyer Advocate Suman Ahmed, confirmed the arrest of the 15.

From July 18-26, police filed 11 cases on various charges: assault, vandalism, looting of weapons, obstruction of government work, attempted murder of police officials, possession of firearms and explosives, and causing public disturbance in the Narsingdi district jail.

Around 2,000 people were listed as "unidentified accused" in all the cases.

Of them, police arrested 182 individuals from July 18-26, said Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, superintendent of police in Narsingdi.

In Khulna, at least two students were arrested in three cases under the Special Powers Act, filed with three police stations.

The arrestees are Al Amin Sheikh, a student of North Western University and the central organising secretary of the Bangladesh Students Federation, and Md Nazim Uddin Shamim, convener of the Azam Khan Government Commerce College Chhatra Dal.

Md Ahsan Habib, additional deputy commissioner (Media) of Khulna Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star that a total of 100 people were arrested from July 17-27 on charges of violent agitation and engaging in sabotage under the guise of the quota reform movement.

In Satkhira, at least 98, including 16 students, have so far been arrested. On July 19, the 16 protesters were sent to jail by a court order, said Mohidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Satkhira Police Station.

They are: Imran Hossain, Arman Hossain, Kazi Nur Siam, Shahrukuzzaman, Loinul Islam, Kazi Sakib Hasan, Tanvir Hossain, Ibrahim Hossain, Fahim, Zahid Hossain, Asadullah, Oliur Rahman, Tasin Farhan, Mahi Rahman, Rakibul Islam, and Nafizul Islam – all of them aged between 18 and 28.

On the night of July 18, Bajra Kishore Pal of Satkhira Sadar Police Station filed the case against 30 named and 250-300 unnamed individuals, accusing them of breaking into the police station and attacking officers.

In Magura, five students were arrested in a sabotage case, according to Md Kalimullah, additional superintendent of police.

In Natore, some 97 people, including four students, were arrested in eight different cases.

In Narayanganj's Siddhirganj area, plain clothes men detained a student named Abu Raihan, an HSC examinee, on the night of July 22 after they could not locate his elder brother Abdul Qader Zilani, is the president of the Siddhirganj thana Chhatra Dal.

Raihan was later sent to jail by a court order.

In Patuakhali, a case was filed at Dumki Police Station against 25 named and 30 unnamed persons on July 19. At least 20 students were made accused in this case, said Ahmad Mainul Hasan, additional superintendent of police (administration) in Patuakhali.

Earlier, Law Minister Anisul Huq had said that no common students will be accused or harassed for their involvement in the quota reform movement and that cases will be filed only against those involved in the vandalism of government establishments.

