Court withdraws conviction warrant against Shafik Rehman

A Dhaka court today withdrew its conviction warrant issued against senior journalist Shafik Rehman after his surrender before a Dhaka court in a case filed over plotting to abduct and kill Sajeeb Wazed Joy, former ICT adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The home ministry on September 22 suspended Shafik's punishment for one-year upon his surrender before the trial court and filing of an appeal challenging the sentence.

On August 17 last year, Shafik was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in the case in his absence and issued a conviction warrant against him.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque withdrew the conviction warrant after Shafik, through his lawyer, surrendered before the court, seeking bail in the case.

Soon after the order, Shafik told journalists that the case was filed against him and others just to harass him.

Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha; his son Rizvi Ahmed Caesar; and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, a businessman in the US, were also sentenced to seven years in-absentia.

After the case was filed on August 3, 2015, by the Detective Branch of police, Shafik and Mahmudur Rahman, acting editor of now-defunct daily Amar Desh, were arrested.

According to the complaint, Mamun and several top leaders of the BNP and its allies met in the UK, the US and different places in Bangladesh before September 2012 and plotted to abduct and kill Joy.

On Sunday, acting editor of now-defunct Amar Desh Mahmudur Rahman was sent to jail in the same case.