Court slaps travel ban on Matiur, family

A Dhaka court yesterday imposed a travel ban on Matiur Rahman, former member of the National Board of Revenue, his wife and son in connection with allegations of corruption against them.

The travel ban was requested by Anowar Hossain, deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

As per the order issued by Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain, Matiur, his first wife Laila Kaniz Lucky, and their son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnob cannot leave the country unless the restriction is lifted.

The commission's lawyer Mir Ahmed Ali Salam wrote in the application that the family was making arrangements to leave the country and syphon money out of Bangladesh.

Matiur is a former president of the NBR's Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal and his wife is the upazila parishad chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura.

A three-member team of the ACC is investigating allegations of corruption made against them.

Matiur and his family hit headlines after a video of his son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat buying a goat for Tk 12 lakh went viral on social media ahead of Eid. It was also reported that he bought cattle that cost Tk 70 lakh.

Since then, the expensive watches, cars, and properties owned by the family have been reported by the media.

Media reports, NBR sources and a number of documents seen by The Daily Star suggest that the family members also have significant stakes in various companies.

Lucky's tax files submitted to the Election Commission before this year's Narsingdi upazila polls say she is worth Tk 10.31 crore, but a closer look indicates she may have understated her wealth by dozens of times.