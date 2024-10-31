Court sends former chief whip’s son to jail over Jubo Dal leader’s death

A Dhaka court today sent Serniabat Moinuddin Ahmed, son of former chief whip Abul Hasanat Abdullah, to jail on completion of his five-day remand in a case over the death of Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mia in Dhaka's Paltan area on October 28 last year.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Tonmoy Kumar Biswas, a sub-inspector of Paltan Model Police Station, produced him before the court with an appeal to confine him in jail until the investigation is concluded.

The court also instructed jail authorities to ensure Moin receives appropriate medical treatment and is assigned first-class division facilities, as per Jail Code regulations, following an application from the defence.

In the appeal, the IO said he got important information from the accused about the killing which will help the probe into the case.

So, the IO appealed to the court to confine him in jail until the investigation is completed.

In a separate application, Moin's defence argued that his name was not listed in the First Information Report (FIR), requesting bail on these grounds.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate dismissed the defence pleas and ordered to send him to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

Moin was initially placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka court on October 27.

A team of detectives arrested him earlier that day during a raid in Dhaka's Gulshan area.

Moin is a paternal cousin of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to the case documents, the BNP called a grand rally in the capital on October 28 last year. To foil the programme, the Awami League also called a grand rally in the city. At one stage, AL goons, with the help of police, attacked the BNP's rally in Nayapaltan, leaving Shamim dead.

On September 14 this year, Abbas Ali, a former member of Jubo Dal central committee, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station naming 704 people as accused, including some top leaders of the AL and several police officials. He also accused 12,000 unnamed individuals for the killing.