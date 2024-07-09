Court orders seizure of Tk 11.34cr properties of Chattogram ADC

A Chattogram court today ordered to confiscate the movable and immovable properties, worth about Tk 11.34 crore, of Kamrul Hasan, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, and his wife Saima Begum in connection with a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Begum Zebunnesa passed the order after ACC Investigation Officer Emran Hossain applied to the court to freeze their accounts and properties, our staff correspondent reports.

Salauddin Lablu, prosecutor of the ACC, said the court asked the ACC to appoint a receiver to look after the properties.