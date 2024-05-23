Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu May 23, 2024 09:14 PM
Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 01:30 AM

Crime & Justice

Court orders freezing ex-IGP Benazir’s properties

Star Digital Report
Thu May 23, 2024 09:14 PM Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 01:30 AM
ex-IGP Benazir’s properties
Benazir Ahmed. File photo

A Dhaka court today ordered to freeze and attach all moveable and immovable properties of Benazir Ahmed, former inspector general of police, in connection with the allegations of corruption brought against him.

Of them, 33 bank accounts were frozen and properties of 83 deeds were attached.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam and also the inquiry officer of the matter, submitted an application in this regard, said bench assistant of the court.

However, details of the matter could not be known immediately.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, who filed the application on behalf of the ACC, could not be reached for comments.

In the application, the ACC official mentioned that there is a possibility of handing over the properties and laundering the money if those are not frozen and attached.

