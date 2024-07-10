Court orders confiscation of Tk 11.34cr assets of Ctg cop, wife

A Chattogram court has ordered confiscation of Tk 11.34 crore movable and immovable properties of Kamrul Hasan, additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, and his wife Saima Begum over corruption charges.

Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Begum Zebunnesa passed the order on Monday night after the Anti-Corruption Commission applied to the court seeking its order to confiscate the couple's properties and freeze their bank accounts.

The court asked the commission to take measures to appoint a receiver to look after the properties, Kazi Sanowar Ahmed Lavlu, public prosecutor of the ACC, told The Daily Star yesterday.

The ACC during an investigation found that the couple owned land in the port city's North Halishahar, West Nasirabad, Khulshi, Chandgaon and Dhaka's Savar.

Kamrul also owns properties in a 12-storey commercial building in Savar named "Savar City Centre and Savar City Centre Tower".

The cop invested nearly Tk 8.02 crore in the commercial building but the actual value of the properties is several times higher. He owns flats, shops and commercial spaces in the building, the ACC investigation revealed.

The couple have movable properties worth Tk 9.44 crore and immovable properties worth 1.90 crore. Kamrul's wife owns M/S Sowdagor Navigation which operates business in the maritime sector.

ACC sources said the couple was trying to hand over their properties to others after the commission launched an investigation into their wealth.

Sanowar Ahmed said, "It's not possible for a police official to own such huge businesses and properties with his own income. As the couple is trying to hand over their properties, we appealed to the court to issue an order and the court granted our appeal."