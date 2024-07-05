Court orders confiscation of customs official’s assets

ACC sued him for amassing illegal wealth of Tk 10cr

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate all immoveable properties of Mohammad Enamul Hoque, commissioner of the Commissionerate of Customs Valuation and Internal Audit, in a case filed over acquiring illegal wealth worth around Tk 10 crore.

The properties are 11 flats in Kakrail, Mohammadpur, and Gulshan areas of the capital, five kathas of land in Gazipur, and eight kathas in Dhaka's Badda.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Farzana Yasmin, also investigation officer of the case, appealed for this, Anti-Corruption Commission Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, who moved the application, told The Daily Star.

On July 31 last year, ACC Assistant Director Mahbubul Alam in Dhaka filed the case, accusing Enamul of amassing Tk 9.76 crore, which is inconsistent with his income and beyond his known sources of income.

According to the case statement, the accused bought land, flats, and commercial spaces at 64 places for Tk 21.52 crore between 1993 and 2022. He had gold ornaments, savings, and investment in share market, and fish farm worth Tk 58.32 lakh.

In another development, the same court directed the authorities to confiscate four flats and 866 decimals of immovable assets of Matiur Rahman, former member of the National Board of Revenue, and his family members over graft allegations.

The properties are in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area and Dhanmondi, Barishal's Muladi, and Narsingdi's Raipura.

The family members are Matiur's wife Laila Kaniz Lucky, also upazila chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura; his son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnob; daughter Farzana Rahman Ipshita; and second wife Shammi Akhter Sheuly.

Judge Joglul Hossain made the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Anowar Hossain, also the inquiry officer, submitted a petition, said an ACC lawyer.

Anti-graft body Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the application on behalf of the graft watchdog.

In the appeal, the ACC said Matiur, former president of NBR's Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal, amassed hundred crores of illegal money. He and his family members were trying to hand over their properties. So, an order is needed to stop their move.

The ACC has formed a three-member committee to enquire into the allegations.

On June 24, the same court issued a travel ban on Matiur, his wife Lucky, and son Taufiqur.