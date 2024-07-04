Court orders to confiscate 4 flats, immovable properties of Matiur Rahman

A Dhaka court today ordered to confiscate four flats and 866 decimals of immovable property of Matiur Rahman, former member of the National Board of Revenue, and his family members in connection with corruption allegations against them.

The properties are located at Bashundhara Residential Area and Dhanmondi in Dhaka, Muladi in Barishal, and Raipura in Narsingdi.

The family members are Laila Kaniz Lucky, Matiur's wife and also the upazila parishad chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura; Matiur's son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnob; his daughter Farzana Rahman Ipshita; and his second wife Shammi Akhter Shewly.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Md Anowar Hossain, also the enquiry officer, applied to the court in this regard, said an ACC lawyer.

ACC public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the application on behalf of the watchdog.

Earlier on June 24, the same court issued a travel on Motiur, his wife Laila and son Taufiqur.

In the application, the ACC said Matiur, former president of the NBR's Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal, and his family members were trying to transfer the properties, so an order should be needed from preventing them to transfer the properties.

Earlier, the ACC formed a three-member committee to enquire into the allegations brought against them over amassing a huge amount of wealth through illegal means.