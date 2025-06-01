Court orders ACC to freeze bank accounts of ex-BGMEA chief Quddus, family

The court also ordered frozen 11 Beneficiary Owners' accounts owned by them

A Dhaka court today ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to freeze 141 bank accounts of former BGMEA president Mostafa Golam Quddus, also an industrialist and former chairman of Sonali Life Insurance Company Ltd, and seven others in a case filed on charges of embezzling over Tk 187 crore.

The seven other accused are Quddus's wife Fazlutun Nessa, eldest daughter Fauzia Quamrun Tania, youngest daughter Tasnia Kamrun Anika, Quddus's son Mostafa Kamrus Sobhan, and Sobhan's wife Shafia Sobhan Chowdhury, Tania's husband Mir Rashed Bin Aman, former chief financial officer and chief executive officer of the company, and one of their relatives Noor-e-Hafza. All of them were former members in the board of directors.

The court also ordered frozen 11 Beneficiary Owners' accounts owned by them.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Assistant Director Md Rakibul Hayat, who is the head of the investigation team, submitted an application in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Ruhul Islam Khan moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

In the application, the IO said Quddus and others, with the help of each other, illegally withdrew Tk 187,84,15, 966 from the funds of Sonali Life Insurance Company Ltd at different times through fraud and forgery, forged contracts, and breach of trust.

The application also mentioned that they allegedly embezzled these funds by transferring and converting to various companies and bank accounts in their names through various layering processes.

"The ACC official came to know from credible sources that they were attempting to transfer their funds elsewhere. If they do so, the investigation into the allegations might be hampered. So, an order is needed to prevent them from doing so," said the ACC in the application.

The ACC filed the case against them on July 25 last year.