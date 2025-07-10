Court orders ACC to freeze and confiscate S Alam's assets in Singapore

A Dhaka court today ordered the Anti-Corruption Cimmission to take steps for freezing and confiscation of foreign assets owned by S Alam Group Chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam, his wife Farzana Parveen, their children and one son-in-law in Singapore.

Their sons are Ashraful Alam, Asadul Alam Mahir and Ahsanul Alam, their daughter is Maimuna Khanam, and her husband is Ahmed Belal.

The foreign assets include 43 bank accounts, shares of two hotels, eight hotels, development companies and gold ornaments.

Of the assets, the couple owns shares of two hotels which market value stands at 68 million Singaporean dollars. Their sons, daughter and son-in-law own development companies and others. Their daughter owns gold ornaments worth about 53,400 Singaporean dollars.

But the ACC did not mention how much they had invested and deposited in these accounts and companies.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Tahasin Monabil Haq, who leads the inquiry team, submitted an application in this regard.

The judge also ordered the ACC to send a copy of the order to the concerned authorities of Singapore for the next course of action.

Yesterday, the same court ordered the ACC to freeze 53 bank accounts of S Alam, his family members, and his beneficiaries over corruption allegations.

On June 24, the same court ordered the freezing and confiscation of foreign assets owned by S Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen in Cyprus, the British Virgin Islands, and the Jersey Islands.

On June 17, the same court ordered the anti-graft body to confiscate 200.26 acres of immovable properties owned by S Alam, his family members, and their beneficiaries. The market price of the properties is Tk 180.61 crore.