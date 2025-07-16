Court orders ACC to freeze 33 bank accounts of Munni Saha, family

A Dhaka court today ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to freeze 33 bank accounts of journalist Munni Saha, her husband Kabir Hossain and two of her family members in connection with corruption allegations brought against them.

Two others are her mother, Apple Rani Saha, and brother Tapan Kumar Saha.

Munni Saha, her husband and others deposited Tk 18.16 crore in these accounts.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court issued the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Yasir Arafat, who is leading the inquiry team, applied in this regard.

"The ACC official came to know from credible sources that they were attempting to transfer money elsewhere at any time. If they do it, an inquiry into the allegations brought against them might be hampered. So, an order is needed to prevent them from doing so," said the ACC in its application.

Earlier on June 3, the same court issued a travel ban on Munni Saha, her husband, mother and two brothers after an application was submitted in this regard.