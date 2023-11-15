Court orders ACC to attach 138-katha land owned by ex-Basic Bank chairman

A Dhaka court today ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to attach 138 kathas of land owned by former chairman of Basic Bank Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and his four family members in connection with a corruption case.

The four others are: Bachhu's wife Shirin Aktar, brother Sheikh Shahriar Panna, son Sheikh Sabid Hye Aneek and daughter Sheikh Rafa Hye.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Nurul Huda and also the head of investigation team, submitted an application in this regard, ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir said.

The judge also ordered the authorities concerned to send copies of the order to Dhaka District Registrar and Dhaka Deputy Commissioner for taking initiatives to attach the properties in favour of the state.

In the application, the IO said they found 138 of immovable properties in the name of Bachhu and his family members which was situated at Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka.

The ACC came to know that Bachhu was trying to sell the land following the submission of charge sheets in 58 other graft cases. So an order should be taken for attaching his immovable properties, said the application.

Meanwhile, the same court has found some flaws in the investigations into the 58 corruption cases against Bacchu and 146 others over embezzlement of Tk 2,265 crore, ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir said.

While scrutinising the case dockets and other relevant documents for taking cognisance of the charges against the accused, the court found the error in the investigation.

The court on October 23 summoned five investigation officers, who probed a total 59 corruption cases, between November 19 and 26 for their explanations about the flaws in their investigation.

The officials are ACC Director Morshed Alam and Deputy Directors Gulshan Anowar Prodhan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Md Sirajul Haque and Monayem Hossain.

After getting their explanation, the judge will decide whether it will accept the charges against Bacchu and 146 others in connection with the 59 cases, said the prosecutor.

On June 12, the ACC approved and submitted the charge sheets in connection with the cases.