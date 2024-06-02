Court order on framing of charges against Yunus on June 12

A Dhaka court today set June 12 for passing an order on framing charges against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in a case filed over misappropriation of about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' profit participation fund.

Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka fixed the date, said Belal Hossain, bench assistant of the court.

Earlier in the day, the 14 accused including Prof Yunus sought discharge from the case involving misappropriation of around Tk 25.22 crore from the Grameen Telecom Workers' profit participation fund.

During today's hearing, Anti-Corruption Commission's Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kazol placed his arguments in favour of framing charges against the accused. At the same time, defence lawyers including Abdullah-Al-Mamun and Mohammad Shaheenoor Islam submitted their arguments before the court in favour of discharging the 14 accused, including Yunus.

On May 2, the court granted bail to them.

On April 2, the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka accepted the charges pressed against the 14 accused.

On that day, the court also transferred the case to the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka for the next course of action.

On February 1, Investigation Officer Gulshan Anwar Prodhan, a deputy director of the ACC, placed the charge sheet before the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka.

The 13 other accused are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam, Directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, M Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee, Sramik-Karmachari Union President Kamruzzaman, General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan and representative Mainul Islam, Jatiya Workers Federation Office Secretary Kamrul Hasan, and lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali.

On May 30 last year, Gulshan Anwar filed the case with the ACC's integrated district office in Dhaka.