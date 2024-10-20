Court issues travel bans on ex-minister, former lawmaker, 5 others over graft allegations

A Dhaka court today issued travel bans on former minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, former lawmaker Iqbalur Rahim, former director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liaquat Ali Lucky, and four others in connection with corruption allegations.

The four others are Rongdhonu Group Chairman Rafiqul Islam, Noman Group Chairman Nurul Islam, Nuruzzaman's wife Hosneara Begum, and Iqbalur's wife Nadira Sultana Mukti.

Judge (in-charge) Mohammed Ibrahim Mia of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after the ACC officials submitted five separate applications, seeking their travel bans, an ACC official working in the court told The Daily Star.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petitions on behalf of the anti-graft watchdog in court, he said.

The ACC requested the bans, citing ongoing inquiries into corruption allegations against Nuruzzaman, Iqbalur, Liaquat, Rafiqul, Nurul, Hosneara, and Mukti.

The travel bans are intended to prevent the individuals from leaving the country while investigations continue.

The judge also sent copies of the orders to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.