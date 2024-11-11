Court issues travel ban on former Cumilla MP Bahar

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on former Awami League lawmaker from Cumilla-6 constituency AKM Bahauddin Bahar, his wife Meherunnesa and two of his family members in connection with allegations of corruption brought against them.

Two others are their daughter and former mayor of Cumilla City Corporation Tahsin Bahar Suchona and son Aimon Bahar.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order of travel ban after the Anti-Corruption Commission submitted an application in this regard.

The judge also ordered the ACC to send an order sheet to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

In the application, they are probing allegations of illegal recruitment trade, running tender syndicate, embezzling money from government projects, amassing illegal wealth through corruption and irregularities against Bahar and his family members.

The ACC in its primary investigation learnt that the accused have bought flats and plots in different parts of the country through the money amassed from corruption.

From a reliable source, an ACC official learnt that they might flee the court anytime, so a travel ban is needed to prevent them from going abroad.