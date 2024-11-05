Court issues travel ban on former BIFC chairman Mannan

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Major (retd) Abdul Mannan, former chairman of Bangladesh Industrial Financial Company, in connection with a case filed over charges of embezzling Tk 8 crore.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Mohammad Shamim Khandaker, also investigation officer of the case, submitted an application in this regard.

In the application, the IO said Major Mannan, also former lawmaker from Dhaka-10 constituency, amassed a huge of money through corruption and irregularities.

He added that he learned from a reliable source that the accused might flee the country anytime.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

On December 18, 2022, ACC Deputy Director Abdul Majed filed the case with its integrated district office in Dhaka-1, against 12 people, including Major Mannan, also former Bikalpadhara Bangladesh secretary general, over the embezzlement.

According to the sources, BIFC chairman, directors and officials in collusion with each other distributed Tk 8 crore as a loan to Aminur Rahman, the owner of Telecom Service Enterprise without a security deposit and mortgage.

Later, they transferred the money to different bank accounts.