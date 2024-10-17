Court issues travel ban on ex-army chief Gen Aziz Ahmed

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed and his wife Dilshad Nahar Kakoli in connection with corruption allegations.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Mohammad Zakaria, the head of the inquiry team, submitted an application in this regard, said an ACC official working in the court.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the ACC, he said.

The ACC application said that an inquiry is underway into the graft allegations that surfaced against Aziz and Kakoli. So, a travel ban is needed to prevent them from leaving the country.

The judge also sent a copy of the order to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.