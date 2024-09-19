Court issues travel ban on ex-AL minister Rezaul Karim

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on former Awami League minister SM Rezaul Karim in connection with corruption allegations surfaced against him.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Monayem Hossain, also the head of inquiry team, submitted an application in this regard, said an ACC official.

The ACC application says an inquiry is underway into the allegations that Rezaul amassed huge amounts of money through illegal means during his tenure.

"Rezaul may flee the country any time. So, a travel ban is needed to prevent them from leaving the country," it also reads.

The judge sent a copy of the order to the special superintendent of police (Immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.