Thu Aug 22, 2024 04:47 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 04:49 PM

Court issues 60-day travel ban on Taqsem

Thu Aug 22, 2024 04:47 PM
Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan
Taqsem A Khan. Photo Courtesy: Prothom Alo

A Dhaka court today issued a 60-day travel ban on Taqsem A Khan, the former managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa), in connection with corruption allegations brought against him.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Syed Nazrul Islam, who is also leading the investigation, submitted an application in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the ACC.

In the application, Jahangir said Taqsem was trying to flee the country. So a travel ban is needed to prevent him from leaving the country.

The ACC informed the court that an investigation is currently underway into allegations that Taqsem embezzled funds under the guise of various projects and engaged in illegal recruitment practices during his tenure.

Taqsem resigned from his position as the managing director of Dhaka Wasa on August 14, citing health issues. He submitted his resignation letter online.

Despite numerous allegations of irregularities and controversies, Taqsem served as the managing director of Wasa for 15 years. His tenure came to an end on August 15, following a change in the government. AKM Sahid Uddin, the deputy managing director of the organisation, has been appointed the new MD.

