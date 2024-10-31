Court imposes travel ban on two former lawmakers, six others

A Dhaka court today issued travel bans on two former lawmakers, Mohammad Habib Hasan and Nurul Islam Talukder, as well as Union Bank Managing Director ABM Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, former Taxes Appellate Tribunal member Ranjit Kumar Talukder, and four of their family members in connection with corruption investigations.

The family members include Habib's wife Shamima Habib, his son, Abeer Hasan Tanim, and daughter, Sonia Hasan Tonni, as well as Ranjit's wife, Jhumur Majumder.

Judge (in-charge) Mohammed Ibrahim Mia of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the orders after the ACC officials submitted four separate applications seeking their travel bans, an ACC official working in the court told The Daily Star.

ACC prosecutors, including Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, moved the petitions on behalf of the anti-graft watchdog, he said.

The ACC applications said that inquiries are underway into the graft allegations that have surfaced against Habib, Nurul, Mokammel, Ranjit, Shamima, Abeer, Sonia and Jhumur.

So, the travel bans are needed to prevent them from leaving the country.

The judge also sent copies of the orders to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.