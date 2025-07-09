Court freezes BO accounts of ex-land minister Saifuzzaman, family over graft allegations

Tk 576 crore reportedly deposited in 26 accounts

Tk 576 crore reportedly deposited in 26 accounts

A Dhaka court has ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to freeze 26 Beneficiary Owner (BO) accounts belonging to former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, his family members, and their associates in connection with corruption allegations.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib of the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court issued the order today after ACC Deputy Director Md Moshiur Rahman, who is leading the investigation, submitted a petition.

According to the ACC official, the accounts hold Tk 576.08 crore, and there were concerns that the funds could be transferred elsewhere at any time, potentially obstructing the investigation.

On June 22, the same court imposed a travel ban on Saifuzzaman and his wife, Rukhmila Zaman, over corruption allegations.

On June 12, the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) froze multiple properties linked to Saifuzzaman in the United Kingdom, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The move followed formal requests from Bangladesh authorities.

The former three-time Awami League lawmaker and a political ally of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Saifuzzaman is under investigation for alleged money laundering.

Saifuzzaman has at least 260 properties in the United Kingdom for which he has paid at least GBP 134.76 million or Tk 1,888 crore, according to The Daily Star's calculation from company filings publicly available on UK government websites.

He also has at least 537 mortgages against properties in the UK.

A vast majority of these properties are in London.

However, his tax returns, submitted along with his affidavit to the Election Commission, state that he has no foreign income.

The affidavit says his annual income from business is only Tk 1.35 lakh.

Although the affidavit must also reveal the annual income of dependents -- like wife and children-- the minister left that blank.