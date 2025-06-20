Court Contempt: ICT appoints defence counsel for Hasina

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT) yesterday appointed Senior Advocate Md Aminul Gani (Titto) as defence counsel for ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a contempt of court case filed against her.

The tribunal also appointed senior High Court lawyer AY Masihuzzaman as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the same case.

The tribunal passed the order, as yesterday was scheduled for a hearing on the prosecution's petition seeking contempt proceedings against Hasina over remarks made in a leaked phone conversation with a party leader.

At the hearing, the prosecution updated the court on the case, after which the tribunal asked about the appointment of an amicus curiae.

Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim cited Section 41 of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, which allows the tribunal to appoint one or more amicus curiae.

The tribunal then appointed Masihuzzaman as amicus curiae and set June 25 for the next hearing.

Later, at a press briefing, Tamim said the amicus curiae will provide legal opinions and assist the tribunal in interpreting the law.

He added that investigators had verified the leaked audio clip and, based on its authenticity, the prosecution moved to file the contempt petition under Section 11(4) of the Act.

He said the tribunal had earlier ordered both accused -- Hasina and former Gobindaganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Shakil Akanda Bulbul -- to appear in court. When they failed to comply, the tribunal, in the interest of fairness, directed that public notices be published in two national newspapers, asking them to appear and respond.

The contempt petition stems from a leaked phone call that circulated on social media last year and was later reported by mainstream media.

In the audio, Hasina was allegedly heard telling Bulbul, "I have had 227 cases filed against me, so I have received a licence to kill 227 people."

The tribunal considers the remark contemptuous. The petition was filed on April 30 this year.

Meanwhile, Toby Cadman, special prosecutorial adviser to ICT Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam, said reforms are still needed to align the tribunal more closely with international standards.

Speaking to reporters, he acknowledged progress in bringing the tribunal's rules in line with global norms, but added that further amendments are necessary. "The details are for the government to decide," he said.

Cadman also stressed the need for additional judicial appointments with the establishment of a second tribunal. "This process is too important, not just for Bangladesh but for international criminal justice," he said.

Regarding the contempt case, he said it is separate from the tribunal's core charges and that Hasina had the right to boycott the proceedings. "However, the tribunal must ensure the rights of any accused are fully protected," he said.