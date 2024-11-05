Court asks to publish gazette asking ex-BASIC Bank chairman to appear on Jan 2

A Dhaka court today asked the authorities concerned to publish a gazette asking former BASIC Bank Chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and his four family members to appear before it by January 2, 2025 in a graft case.

Anti-Corruption Commission's Director Mohammad Nurul Huda filed the case with its integrated district office of Dhaka-1 on October 2 last year over embezzlement and money laundering of around Tk 95 crore.

Four other family members who have been asked to appear before the court on that day are Bacchu's wife Shirin Akhter, his brother Sheikh Shahriar Panna, his sons Sheikh Rafa Hye and Sheikh Sabit Hye Anik.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Banani police submitted reports saying that they failed to arrest the accused as they went into hiding.

On September 12, the same court issued arrest warrants against Bacchu and his four family members as they were shown fugitives in the charge sheet of the case.

The court passed the order after taking cognisance of the charges brought against Bacchu and five others.

Another accused, Amin Ahmad, is now on bail in the same case. Amin, the owner of Le Meridien Dhaka, was sent jail on July 10 upon his surrender in the case while Bacchu and all his family members are on the run.

On May 27, ACC Assistant Director Mohammad Neyamul Ahsan Gazi and also the investigation officer of the case, pressed charges against Bacchu and five others, including Amin, in the case.

According to the case statement, Bacchu bought a 30.25 katha land for Tk 110 crore from Amin, but two deeds showed the property value to be Tk 15.25 crore. Amin allegedly assisted in ensuring that the land price was shown lower than the market price.

Bacchu later transferred the land ownership to his wife Shirin and sons Rafa an Anik.

Bacchu tried to hide his illegal income while also understated the value of the land at Tk 94 crore 75 lakh in the registration, depriving the government of over Tk 8.52 crore in revenue, according to the case statement.

On June 12 last year, the ACC submitted charge sheets against Bacchu and 146 others in connection with 59 cases filed over embezzlement of Tk 2,265 crore.

The commission, however, did not implicate the then-board members who were at the helm of the bank when the massive embezzlement took place between 2009 and 2013.

Between 2009 and 2013, Tk 4,500 crore was swindled out of BASIC, once a healthy public bank. Of the sum, more than 95 percent was sanctioned by the board.

In 2015, the ACC filed 56 cases in connection with the scam, but curiously neither Bacchu nor any of the board members were named as accused although multiple probes indicated their involvement. Later, four cases were filed.