Court appoints more officials to look after Benazir’s assets

A Dhaka court yesterday appointed more adminis-trators to look after the confiscated immovable properties of former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

The director of the Anti-Corruption Commission's property management unit will look after the assets in Dhaka and Rupganj. The deputy commissioner of Bandarban will look after the land in the district.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam submitted a petition in this regard, said ACC lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

The immovable properties are 24 kathas of land in Rupganj of Narayanganj, three kathas in Dhaka's Gulshan, two flats measuring 3,075 square feet in Badda, six flats in Adabor and 25 acres in Bandarban.

On June 6, the same court appointed administrators to look after some immovable properties of Benazir and his family members.