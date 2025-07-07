Court acquits Hanif Paribahan owner in corruption case

A Dhaka court today acquitted Mohammad Hanif Miah, owner of Hanif Paribahan, from a case filed against him for failing to submit his wealth statement to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) within the stipulated time.

Judge Md Rabiul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka pronounced the verdict in presence of Hanif at the courtroom.

In the judgment, the judge said the prosecution failed to prove the charges brought against him and so he was acquitted from the charges of the case.

Soon after the verdict, Hanif expressed his satisfaction over the verdict.

According to the case statement, on November 29, 2020, the ACC issued a notice asking Hanif to submit his wealth statement after it found evidence of illegal wealth worth Tk 1.75 crore owned by him during inquiry. However, he failed to produce a wealth statement.

Later, on April 4, 2021, ACC Deputy Director Abu Bakar Siddique filed the case with its integrated district office in Dhaka-1 accusing Hanif.

On February 19, 2023, ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Ibrahim filed a charge sheet against Hanif.

Notably, on October 10, 2018, a Dhaka tribunal sentenced him to death in his absence in two cases filed over the grenade attack on an Awami League rally on August 21, 2004. The attack, carried out to assassinate then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, left 24 AL leaders and activists killed and over 300 others injured. Hasina survived with injuries to her ears.

The High Court on December 1 last year acquitted Hanif, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, and all the others convicted in the two cases filed over the August 21 grenade attack. The HC also scrapped the lower court verdicts that convicted and sentenced the 49 accused.