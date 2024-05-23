Couple held for killing disabled child

A couple was arrested on charges of poisoning their 2-year-old child with disabilities to death in Dakhin Shatul village of Habiganj Sadar upazila early today.

The arrestees are Rashed Mia and Shapla Begum of Moulvibazar's Sreemangal.

Md Aminul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Sreemangal Police Station, said, Faria Jannat Milli was born to Rashed and Shapla. She was born paralysed. Her parents became impatient while looking after her, he said.

On May 17, the couple poisoned her. Faria died on the way to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital. After the incident, the couple fled home, he added.

The next day, Wasir Mia, Faria's maternal grandfather, filed a murder case with Sreemangal Police Station against the two.

Binoy Bhushan Roy, officer-in-charge of Sreemangal Police Station, said during primary interrogation, the couple admitted to killing their child by feeding her poison.