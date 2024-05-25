Couple held for impersonating NSI officials

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Thursday arrested a couple in Chattogram's Sitakunda who identified themselves as National Security Intelligence (NSI) officials, and swindled money from people.

The arrestees are Mumtaz Begum, 34, and her husband Mujibur Rahman, 46.

They were arrested in Premtola College Road area, said Md Sharif-ul-Alam, senior assistant director (mass media) of Rab-7, in a press release yesterday.

Rab also seized 960 yaba pills from their possession.

Manjur Alam, a victim, was looking for a job after passing SSC exams. He met Mumtaz at a wedding in 2021. At that time, Manjur came to know that Mumtaz is the deputy director of NSI, Chattogram unit.

Pretending to be an NSI official, Mumtaz took more than Tk 34 lakh from Manjur, promising to a job in the NSI.

Her husband Mujibur helped her commit the fraud, said the Rab official.

They were handed over to Sitakunda Police Station.