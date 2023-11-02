Couple hacked to death for cutting tree branch in Dinajpur

3 family members arrested

A couple was hacked to death over a family dispute in Dinajpur's Hili today.

The deceased are Atiyar Munsi, 73, and Jahanara Begum, 65.

They died while undergoing treatment at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital in the afternoon.

Police arrested three people in this connection, reports our Dinajpur correspondent quoting Abu Sayem, officer-in-charge of Hakimpur Police Station.

The arrestees are Atiyar's uncle Lutfar Munshi, his wife Mehniger and Shahidul Islam Khawaja Munshi.

According to witnesses, Atiyar was cutting a tree branch beside his house in Munshipara area of Hakimpur upazila. Angered by the incident, Lutfar and his family members attacked him. When Jahanara tried to save him, they also hacked her.

Locals rescued and took them to the upazila health complex. They were later shifted to M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital as their condition worsened.

The bodies have been kept at the hospital's morgue for autopsy.

Filing of a case is underway, the OC added.