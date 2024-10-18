Couple found dead in Narayanganj

The bodies of an elderly couple were recovered from their home in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj upazila this afternoon.

The deceased are Abul Kalam, 62 and his wife Amena Begum Moyna, 57, said police.

Locals said the couple used to live in a rented house in Mizmizi area of Siddhirganj. Their two sons live in separate houses with their families, reports our Narayanganj correspondent.

Al-Mamun, officer-in-charge of Siddhirganj Police Station, said neighbours found their bodies lying on the bed and informed police.

Initially, no injury mark has been found in the bodies, he said.

Police sent those to Narayanganj General Hospital for autopsy, said the OC.