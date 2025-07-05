Couple found dead in Moulvibazar tea estate

A couple was found dead at their home in Fultala Tea Garden in Moulvibazar's Juri upazila this morning. .The deceased are Sari Bunarji, 38, a permanent worker at the estate, and her husband Dilip Bunarji, 47. .According to police, the couple's eight-year-old son woke up around 9:00am

According to police, the couple's eight-year-old son woke up around 9:00am and found his mother lying unresponsive.

After several attempts to wake her, he stepped outside and found his father lying motionless on the road in front of their home.

Receiving no response from either, the child ran to inform neighbours.

Neighbours rushed to the scene and later notified police.

Hargobinda Goswami, president of the Elbintila Bagan Sramik Panchayat Committee, said the couple lived in a remote part of the estate, which delayed neighbours learning about the incident.

Juri Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Murshedul Alam Bhuiyan said, "We suspect the couple may have died by suicide after ingesting poison. There was a foul smell coming from their mouths and an empty poison bottle was found near the house."

The OC said the bodies have been sent to the 250-bed Moulvibazar District Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after an autopsy, the OC said, adding that an investigation is underway.