Couple found dead at Jatrabari house

A couple were found dead at their residence at Momenbagh in the capital's Jatrabari area this morning.

The deceased were identified as Shafiqul Rahman, 60, and his wife Farida Islam, 50.

Police recovered the bodies around 6:00am from 175 no. house in Momenbagh, Jatrabari Police Station's Inspector (operation) Ohidur Haque Mamun told The Daily Star.

The inspector also said, "Primarily we are suspecting that the couple have been murdered. We are investigating to find out who are behind the killings and why they did it."