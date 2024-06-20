Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 20, 2024 12:57 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 01:15 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Couple found dead at Jatrabari house

Star Digital Report
Thu Jun 20, 2024 12:57 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 01:15 PM
Star Online Graphics

A couple were found dead at their residence at Momenbagh in the capital's Jatrabari area this morning.

The deceased were identified as Shafiqul Rahman, 60, and his wife Farida Islam, 50.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police recovered the bodies around 6:00am from 175 no. house in Momenbagh, Jatrabari Police Station's Inspector (operation) Ohidur Haque Mamun told The Daily Star.

The inspector also said, "Primarily we are suspecting that the couple have been murdered. We are investigating to find out who are behind the killings and why they did it."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিশ্ব অর্থনীতি

হুতি হামলায় দ্বিতীয় জাহাজডুবি, জোরালো ব্যবস্থা নেওয়ার আহ্বান মালিকদের

‘ক্ষেপণাস্ত্রের আঘাতে জাহাজগুলোর ব্যাপক ক্ষতি হচ্ছে।’

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সিলেট বিভাগ: নদীর পানি কোথাও কমছে কোথাও বাড়ছে, দুর্ভোগ অব্যাহত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification