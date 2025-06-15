Couple found dead in Benapole

Police yesterday recovered the bodies of a man and his wife near their house in Raghunathpur village under Benapole Port Police Station in Jashore.

The deceased were identified as Moniruzzaman, 52, and his wife Rehena Khatun, 45.

According to police, Moniruzzaman's body was found hanging from a tree adjacent to their house around 9:30am, while Rehena's body was recovered from a nearby field.

Villagers claimed that unidentified assailants killed the couple after abducting them from their house in the dead of night.

Injury marks were found on the woman's face and neck. The man's hanging body had his feet touching the ground.

Contacted, Md Russel Mia, officer-in-charge of Benapole Port Police Station, said, "We've started an investigation to uncover the motive behind the deaths. The exact cause of death will be known after receiving the autopsy reports."