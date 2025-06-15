Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sun Jun 15, 2025 01:24 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 01:35 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Couple found dead in Benapole

Sun Jun 15, 2025 01:24 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 01:35 AM
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sun Jun 15, 2025 01:24 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 01:35 AM

Police yesterday recovered the bodies of a man and his wife near their house in Raghunathpur village under Benapole Port Police Station in Jashore.

The deceased were identified as Moniruzzaman, 52, and his wife Rehena Khatun, 45.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to police, Moniruzzaman's body was found hanging from a tree adjacent to their house around 9:30am, while Rehena's body was recovered from a nearby field.

Villagers claimed that unidentified assailants killed the couple after abducting them from their house in the dead of night.

Injury marks were found on the woman's face and neck. The man's hanging body had his feet touching the ground.

Contacted, Md Russel Mia, officer-in-charge of Benapole Port Police Station, said, "We've started an investigation to uncover the motive behind the deaths. The exact cause of death will be known after receiving the autopsy reports."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতির পাশাপাশি নিরপেক্ষতা নিশ্চিতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি সিইসির আহ্বান

কঠোর নিরপেক্ষতা বজায় রাখতে এবং কোনো রাজনৈতিক দলের স্বার্থে কাজ না করতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি আহ্বান জানান সিইসি।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন কমিশনকে সহায়তায় আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী প্রস্তুত: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে