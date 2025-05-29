Couple, 2 others murdered in city

At least four people, including a married couple, were killed in separate incidents in the capital yesterday.

In Pallabi, a man and his wife were stabbed to death in their home.

The victims were identified as Pappu, 34, and his wife, Dola, 29, a private university student.

Police have detained a suspect, Gaus Miya, in connection with the double murder.

Quoting neighbours, Pallabi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shafiul Islam said Gaus entered the couple's home around 1:00pm and stabbed them.

Locals rushed in after hearing screams, detained the attacker at the scene, and handed him over to police.

Saleh Mohammod Zakaria, additional deputy commissioner of Pallabi Zone, said Dola was living in the Mirpur-11 flat as a sublet, while her husband stayed in Barguna for work. He would occasionally visit her there.

Gaus Miya, a Bangladeshi expatriate living in Saudi Arabia, confessed to the crime, said ADC Zakaria.

Based on the detainee's confession, police said the murder happened over an extramarital affair.

Police are verifying his claim and investigating the murders.

In another incident, a woman was stabbed to death on the street by her husband in the Ashkona area of Dakkhinkhan around 11:00am.

The victim, Sima Akter, 39, was a domestic help. Police said her husband, Dolon Miya, attacked her on the street and later consumed poison.

Pedestrians took both of them to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared Sima dead around 1:15pm, said Sub-Inspector Nur Mohammad of Dakshinkhan Police Station.

Dolon, a vegetable vendor, is undergoing treatment under police custody.

He admitted to stabbing his wife over a family dispute, the SI said.

Meanwhile, in Kamalapur, police recovered the body of a woman from a hotel.

The victim was identified as Sumi Rani Roy, 36, of Dinajpur district.

Motijheel Police Station OC Mesbah Uddin said Sumi had checked into the hotel with a man, identifying themselves as husband and wife.

Police suspect that the man she was with, Manik Chandra Roy, is the perpetrator, who fled the scene before hotel staff discovered the body in the room.

"The door was found unlocked. Primary investigation suggests she was suffocated," the OC said.

Police are trying to apprehend the suspect.

The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.