Country’s properties must be protected: HC

The High Court today said the properties of the country must be protected by all.

"Country's properties belong to all of us-- yours and ours. So, it is the responsibility of all to protect those assets," said an HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder.

The bench made the remark during a hearing on a writ petition involving the Gulshan house and plot of Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy.

The bench fixed March 3 for further hearing on the matter as the lawyers concerned sought adjournment of the hearing.

On February 14, the Anti-Corruption Commission submitted documents, including the chain of title (historical background of ownership) and map of the house and plot to the bench in compliance with its previous order.

Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan produced the documents on behalf of the ACC before the HC bench.

Earlier on February 8, the ACC produced a probe report before the HC bench saying that it has found fraudulence, forgery, and abuse of powers over the house and plot of Murshedy.

Barrister Aneek R Haque appeared with Barrister Sayedul Haque Suman, who submitted the writ petition, while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled and Advocate Zakir Hossain Masud represented the state and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) during the hearing today.