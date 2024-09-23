Corruption: Travel ban issued against ex-MP Solaiman, his wife

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Solaiman Haque Joardar, former Awami League lawmaker from Chuadanga-1, and his wife Aktari Joardar in connection with corruption allegations brought against them.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director Md Rafiquzzaman, also the head of the inquiry team, submitted an application in this regard, said an ACC official.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam moved the petition on behalf of the ACC.

In the application, Rafiquzzanan said they found allegations of abusing power, misappropriation of public funds through various irregularities and corruption against Solaiman and acquiring wealth beyond known income in his name and in the name of his family members.

The ACC has information that Solaiman and his family members were trying to leave the country, so an order was needed to prevent them from travelling abroad.

The judge sent a copy of the order to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.