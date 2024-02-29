Corruption Case: HC upholds 14yr jail term for ex-DIG

The High Court yesterday upheld a lower court verdict that sentenced former deputy inspector general of police Mizanur Rahman to 14 years' imprisonment in a corruption case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah came up with the order after dismissing Mizanur's appeal challenging the trial court judgment.

ACC's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told this correspondent that this is the first time that a 14 years' jail sentence of a former police high official has been upheld by the HC for corruption.

Mizanur has been convicted and sentenced to six years' imprisonment for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income; five years' for money laundering; and three years' for concealing information about his wealth, he said.

He added that the HC has upheld the conviction and jail sentence of the former DIG as all the allegations brought against him have been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Meanwhile, Mizanur's lawyer Mahbub Shafique told The Daily Star that they will file an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict if his client wishes to.

The grounds on which the HC delivered the verdict will be known once its full text is released, he said, adding that his client will have to serve six years in jail as his jail sentences of six years, three years and five years -- totaling 14 years -- in separate charges will run concurrently.

On June 21 last year, a Dhaka court sentenced Mizanur to 14 years' imprisonment in the case for amassing over Tk 3.28 crore beyond known sources of income and concealing his wealth of Tk 3.27 crore from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge Monjurul Imam of Special Judge's Court-6 of Dhaka also fined ex-police high up Tk 1.5 lakh, in default of which he will have to serve nine more months in jail.

The judge observed that Mizanur was a senior official of the police force but he had committed heinous offences to acquire wealth illegally.

Earlier, the statements of 27 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant, were recorded.

On June 24, 2019, the ACC filed the case with its Integrated District Office in Dhaka against Mizan and three others.

After an investigation, the anti-graft body submitted a charge sheet against them on January 30, 2020.

On October 20 that same year, the judge framed charges against all four, including Mizanur.

On February 23, 2022, the former DIG was handed three years' imprisonment for bribing an ACC official with Tk 40 lakhs.