Corruption allegations: Travel ban issued on former AL MP Saifuzzaman, wife

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on former Awami League lawmaker from Magura-1 constituency Saifuzzaman Shikhor and his wife Seema Rahman in connection with corruption allegations surfaced against them.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Assistant Director Mohammad Ismail, who is the head of the enquiry team, submitted an application in this regard.

Anti-Corruption Commission Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the ACC.

In the application, the ACC official said the couple amassed a huge amount of money through illegal means and abuse of power. Moreover, the couple is currently under investigation for allegations of abuse of power, various irregularities, and corruption, involving the acquisition of hundreds of crores of money in their names and the names of their family members.

The application also mentioned that there are credible reports suggesting the couple might attempt to flee the country. So, a travel ban is needed to prevent them from going abroad.

The judge also sent copies of the orders to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.