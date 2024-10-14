Corruption allegations: Court issues travel ban on ex-PMO official Liku, wife

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, former assistant private secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, and his wife Rahima Akter in connection with corruption allegations against them.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the order following an application submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Amir Hossain, an ACC official working in the court confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

ACC Public Prosecutor Rezaul Karim Reza moved the application, which cited the need for the ban to prevent the couple from leaving the country while an inquiry into the allegations was underway.

The court has also forwarded the order to the Special Branch's immigration authorities for further action.