Corruption allegations against Benazir: HC seeks progress report on ACC's enquiry

The High Court today directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit a progress report on the enquiry into reported allegations of corruption against former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed before it in two months.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadot Hossain passed the order following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Salahuddin Reagan seeking necessary directives.

During hearing, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the HC bench that the commission has formed a committee to probe the allegations against Benazir Ahmed and has fixed the terms of the enquiry.

Senior lawyers Mohammad Sayed Ahmed Raza and Shah Monjurul Hoque, who appeared for Benazir Ahmed, vehemently opposed the writ petition saying there was no inaction or failure on the part of ACC and it has already formed a committee to probe the allegations.

They appealed to the HC bench to reject the petition.

Sarwar Hossain and Manoj Kumar Bhowmik appeared for the writ petitioner during the hearing.

On March 31, a national daily published a report on Benazir's alleged corruption. Several electronic media also published reports on the allegations a day later.