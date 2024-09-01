Cops tell family of abducted car dealer ‘not to worry’

The family of businessman Aslam Serniabath filed a police complaint over his abduction from Dhaka's Pallabi two days ago, and they have been told "not to worry about him".

People in plain clothes stopped the car of Aslam, a car dealer, in the Kalshi area on Thursday night and took him away in another vehicle, according to the complaint filed by his brother-in-law Tarek Hossain at Pallabi Police Station on Friday.

Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA), of which Aslam is a vice-president, said they believed enforced disappearances ended with the fall of the previous regime, but Aslam's "abduction in a similar manner" shocked them.

Aslam is the owner of Car Selection, an automobile importer and dealer, and he has been recognised as a Commercially Important Person (CIP) several times.

Regarding the incident, Pallabi Police Station OC Mohammad Nazrul Islam told The Daily Star yesterday that they heard Cantonment Police had "recovered" Aslam and they could provide information.

Complainant Tarek told this newspaper that Cantonment Police Station OC Abdul Alim told him that they had information about Aslam and asked Tarek "not to worry".

Tarek said he does not know what information police had on Aslam.

Contacted, OC Alim told The Daily Star that Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media wing was responsible for providing information on the matter.

Obaidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner (media) of DMP, however, said they did not have any information.

According to the complaint, Aslam left his office in Baridhara around 9:30pm on Thursday to meet a lawyer in Mirpur. Another businessman, Habibullah, was in a separate vehicle accompanying Aslam.

"While heading home after the meeting around 11:30pm, several individuals signalled Aslam's car to stop under Kalshi flyover. When the driver complied, they inquired if Aslam was inside.

"They then instructed Aslam to step out of the vehicle. Aslam complied, and one of the individuals in plain clothes took two mobile phones from Aslam's hand. They then quickly drove away with Aslam in their vehicle," Tarek said in the complaint.

In a press statement on Friday, BARVIDA condemned the abduction of Aslam and urgently requested the intervention of Home Adviser Jahangir Alam for necessary steps and a thorough investigation to ensure the safe return of Aslam.