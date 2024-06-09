Cop shoots another cop dead in Baridhara

A police constable was shot dead by his colleague near the Palestinian embassy in the capital's Baridhara around 11:45pm last night.

Police detained constable Kawsar Ahmed in connection with shooting constable Monirul dead.

They also cordoned off the area.

Both the policemen were on duty in front of the embassy.

"We are investigating the incident," Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (Detective Branch) of the DMP, told reporters at the spot around 1:00am today.

A passerby and a driver working for an embassy also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said, Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station.

Hasan Ahmed, a journalist, told The Daily Star, "On our way home from work, we saw a policeman lying on the road near the Palestinian embassy. When our driver slowed down, a policeman, who was sitting next to the body began firing at us indiscriminately. So, we left the area immediately."

Police recovered four to five bullet casings from the spot.

On information, additional police personnel, including a SWAT team, were deployed in the diplomatic zone.