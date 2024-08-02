Cop-protester clashes leave child, 50 others hurt in Sylhet

Many suffer pellet wounds, child is now stable

Violent clashes erupted between demonstrators and police during a scheduled protest programme in Sylhet city's Akhalia area this afternoon as part demanding justice for those killed in recent quota reform protests.

A 12-year-old child was shot among at least 50 others injured in the clashes, according to demonstrators and police sources.

The child Shofiq Ali, son of Amir Ali, of Akhalia area, is now stable, said doctors at the Mount Adora Hospital in the area.

Many of the injured, including protesters and a journalist, suffered pellet wounds.

Some of them were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The journalist was identified as Mithu Das, Sylhet bureau chief of the daily Kalbela.

Furthermore, police detained at least 12 people during clashes.

The detainees are not students, claimed Sylhet Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Azbahar Ali Sheikh, and added that seven policemen were also injured in the clashes.

Sporadic incidents of chases and counter-chases between police and demonstrators were still ongoing in Bagbari and Madina Market areas as of 8:15pm, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

The clashes first began when police surrounded the demonstrators in front of the Mount Adora Hospital around 4:00pm.

During the confrontation, demonstrators hurled brickbats at the police. In response, police fired tear gas shells, stun grenades, rubber bullets, and shotgun pellets to disperse the agitators.

Earlier around 3:00pm, hundreds of students from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology and other local schools and colleges, along with a large number of locals, had taken to the streets as part of a pre-announced programme.

They took out a procession from the Surma Gate to the SUST main gate and then returned to Surma Gate, at which time the confrontation occurred and subsequently led to the clash.

The clash then spread to nearby areas between Madina Market and Kumargaon areas on the Sylhet-Sunamganj highway in the evening.