Cop kills cop: Detectives have no clue about motive

CCTV footage shows victim being shot almost at point blank

A close-circuit television camera footage revealed details of the shooting near the Palestinian embassy in the capital's Baridhara that left one on-duty police constable dead.

The footage shows Constable Kawsar Ahmed and his colleague Monirul engaged in an altercation. At one stage, Monirul appears to show Kawsar a duty notebook. Almost instantly, Kawsar is seen shooting Monirul.

Monirul immediately fell on the road from the pavement. Then Kawsar was seen firing several more shots, almost at point-blank, at Monirul.

Kawsar did not try to flee. At first, he did not allow anyone to get close to him. He was later arrested by Gulshan police from the scene.

SM Jahangir Hasan, additional deputy commissioner of Gulshan Zone, said, "Kawsar has not disclosed anything yet. He is acting like a mentally distressed person. But we are hopeful of unearthing everything during further interrogation."

Police yesterday said they needed more time to find out the motive.

"In primary interrogation, we did not find any previous conflict between the two constables. We quizzed Kawsar, who was punctual in his duty as per the record of the last couple of months," said KH Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations).

"We are yet to ascertain what initiated their altercation," he added.

The police officer said they would be able to know more by interrogating the suspect within a day or two when he calms down mentally.

Asked whether the constable was overworked or not getting leave for the Eid holidays, Mahid Uddin replied in the negative.

"He was not stressed or overworked, as there was no pressure on duty … Besides, our force members now get adequate leaves," he said.

Constable Kawsar fired eight to nine shots, he said, replying to another query.

Meanwhile, an officer of Gulshan Police Station police said a case would be filed soon.

The incident happened at 11:41pm on Saturday night near the Palestine Embassy in Dhaka.

A driver of an embassy vehicle, Sajjad Hossain, was also shot and is now in United Hospital.

Around 2:30am yesterday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on the spot told reporters that police recovered 20 bullets and some bullets casings from the spot.