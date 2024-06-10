Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 10, 2024 05:01 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 05:11 PM

Cop killing at Baridhara: 3-member probe committee formed

Star Digital Report
Cop shot dead by colleague in Baridhara diplomatic zone

Police formed a three-member committee to probe the murder of a police constable by his colleague near the Palestinian embassy in the capital's Baridhara area on Saturday night.

The committee, headed by deputy commissioner of Gulshan Division Rifat Hasan Shamim, has been asked to submit its report in seven working days, Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of DMP told The Daily Star.

Constable Kawsar Ahmed shot his colleague Monirul following a heated altercation, leaving him dead on the spot.

Kawsar, who was arrested in case filed with Gulshan Polic Station following the murder, is now on a seven-day remand.

The shootout took place at 11:41pm when the constables were discharging duties near the Palestine Embassy in Dhaka that night.

A driver of an embassy Sajjad Hossain was also shot in the incident and is now undergoing treatment at the United Hospital.

