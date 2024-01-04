Cop injured, police van vandalised by BNP men in Dhamrai: police

A police officer was injured and a police van was vandalised allegedly by BNP men who brought our a procession in Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila this morning.

Five people were picked up for questioning in connection with the incident, said Sirajul Islam Sheikh, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhamrai Police Station.

The OC told The Daily Star that BNP leaders and activists brought out a procession to drum up support for boycotting the election in Kalampur area around 7:30am. When a police team reached there, the leaders and activists attacked their van and threw brick chunks at the law enforcers, he said.

A sub-inspector was injured in the attack and he was given primary treatment at a hospital, the police official said without giving the identity of the victim.

The Daily Star tried to get comments from Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury but she did not receive the calls.