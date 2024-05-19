Cop, informant held while snatching gold from expat

A police official and his informant were caught red-handed by people while they were allegedly snatching gold ornaments from an expatriate in Chattogram city's Panchlaish area today.

The detainees are SM Aminul Islam, sub-inspector of Khulshi Police Station, and his informant Md Shahidul Islam Jahed, 45, said Sontosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish Police Station.

OC Sontosh said being informed by locals, a police team arrested SI Aminul and Jahed from Akhtaruzzaman Flyover around noon.

Police also recovered gold ornaments, weighing nearly 16 bhories, from their possession, the OC told our Chattogram correspondent.

According to police sources, Md Abdul Malek, a Saudi expatriate, was heading home to Lohagara with his gold ornaments from Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

When the auto-rickshaw reached Tigerpass area, SI Aminul along with his two informants intercepted the vehicle and boarded it. The three then snatched the gold ornaments from Malek.

When they dropped the victim from the vehicle on Akhtaruzzaman Flyover around noon, Malek started shouting.

Pedestrians and commuters caught Aminul and Jahed but another informant and the auto-rickshaw driver managed to flee the scene.

CMP Deputy Commissioner Mokhlesur Rahman said the arrestees were taken to Khulshi Police Station. A case was filed in this connection.

They will take departmental action against SI Aminul, he added.