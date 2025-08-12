Cop hacked during raid in Chattogram’s Saltgola

Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Tue Aug 12, 2025 11:20 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 12, 2025 11:23 AM

A sub-inspector of Chattogram Metropolitan Police was critically injured when miscreants armed with sharp weapons attacked him during a raid in the port city's Saltgola area early today.

The injured officer, SI Abu Sayed Rana, a 34th cadet of Bandar Police Station, suffered head injuries and is undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The incident occurred around 1:00am after activists of the banned Awami League staged a sudden procession in Saltgola last night.

Deputy Commissioner (Port) Amirul Islam told The Daily Star that police launched a search operation following reports that AL men were hiding in the area.

"While searching a house, miscreants hacked him on the head and fled the scene," he said.

Additional police forces and army personnel later conducted raids in the area, detaining several suspects, he added.

DC Amirul said doctors had performed surgery on SI Rana and his CT scan suggested he was out of danger, though his condition would be monitored.

"Action will be taken in this regard," he added.

